Events across Wyoming showcase school choice options

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Wyoming and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Equality State, more than 60 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Gov. Mark Gordon is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Wyoming School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Wyoming kids include public, charter, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Wyoming at: schoolchoiceweek.com/wyoming

"Wyoming's online learning, public charter, district open enrollment, and homeschooling options are familiar to most parents, but a new private school choice (ESA) program will meaningfully change the options within reach for families in the state this fall," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week