Events Make a Comeback with Ticketbud

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a challenging year for event organizers, many are moving away from the big-name ticketing brands in favor of more flexible solutions that also offer real customer support.

Event ticketing provider Ticketbud, describes itself as the Event Organizers Ticketing Platform.

"Our driving purpose is to make it easy for event organizers to sell tickets online. Working with a ticketing partner that actually acts like a partner has made a significant difference to people this year. While we offer great features and flexibility to help people set up and customize their ticketing needs, we're also available to talk customers through any support they require. This is part of our service commitment to all customers, we don't charge more for it," said Kayhan Ahmadi, Ticketbud CEO.

Customer support has without a doubt been one of the most valuable features a ticketing service could offer this year. Event Organizers have been dealing with new challenges, adapting events, or creating ticketed events for the first time due to capacity restrictions. While having an easy to use self-service online ticketing system is vital, being able to get a real person on the phone makes all the difference when it's needed.

We really value the flexibility of being able to work with the Ticketbud team and saying, 'this is the problem we're dealing with, and we need a solution for it,' then they come back and say, 'Here's your solution.' It's really nice to be able to have that level of support," said Amber Gunst, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.

Discover the most popular ticketing features and tools for Event Organizers in 2020 .

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform. User-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. We make ticketing easy, so you can focus on your event. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Ticketbud

Related Links

https://ticketbud.com

