EventUp Powered by Tripleseat Announces the Launch of Self-Service Model

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, today announces EventUp powered by Tripleseat has launched its self-service model. Venues can now easily join the largest venue directory and get their listing up and running.

Originally launched in 2011, EventUp was founded on the bold idea to completely streamline the event planning process by bringing the best venues onto one platform. Designed with corporate and social event planners in mind, EventUp allows planners to browse and book the perfect venue for their event in only a few clicks. Ten years later, EventUp is the largest venue directory with more than 15,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique spaces across the globe.

"Our goal was to further streamline how venues interact and join the EventUp directory. We have designed an experience that is simple and straightforward. Any venue is able to fill out a few key pieces of information, enter their billing details, and get up and running with their venue listing in order to start collecting commission-free leads in only a few minutes," said Jonathan Morse, CEO, and Founder of Tripleseat.

We understand that private dining and event experiences are a competitive market. The EventUp self-service model helps you accomplish what you need to, quickly and efficiently, so you can focus on what matters most: perfectly executing the events on your calendar.

EventUp offers a variety of listing packages to fit your marketing needs with competitive monthly pricing.

Current EventUp customers are also in control of upgrading their package directly in their EventUp portal.

EventUp is dedicated to straightforward pricing, commission-free leads, and a streamlined onboarding journey, putting EventUp venues in control of their marketing and leads. We are here to help you grow your events business and increase revenue.

For more information about EventUp's self-service model, visit eventup.com/partner .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads.

