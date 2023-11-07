Eventus boosts security posture through successful SOC 2® Type 2 examination

News provided by

Eventus

07 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense, announced today it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination on controls relevant to Security, Availability and Confidentiality for trade surveillance services.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 examines a service provider's internal controls and systems related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of data. It provides stakeholders with reasonable assurance of the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of a third-party provider's controls and systems when evaluated against the relevant Trust Services Criteria for a period of time.

While SOC 2 is not a regulatory requirement, Eventus has chosen to demonstrate the effectiveness of its security controls using the SOC 2 framework to provide assurance to existing and potential clients that the firm is meeting rigorous parameters to keep their data safe.

Eventus Chief Technology Officer Josh Bosquez said: "As a leading global trade surveillance organization responsible for the management of highly sensitive data, we hold ourselves to the highest possible standards. This includes adhering to the most stringent security parameters to ensure that our clients have the utmost confidence that we are protecting the integrity and privacy of their data."

Eventus chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.

"360 Advanced has a distinctive approach to client collaboration beyond the conventional role of an auditor," Bosquez said. "In addition to fulfilling the duties of an auditor, the company has proven to be invaluable, providing comprehensive guidance and steadfast direction throughout the entirety of the compliance process."

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome its most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include managed compliance services, ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

SOURCE Eventus

