Eventus expands leadership team, names Eric Litz Chief Technology Officer and Sarah-Jane McColl Chief Customer Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Eric Litz as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Sarah-Jane McColl as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). The roles reinforce the company's commitment to enhancing the client experience and remaining at the forefront of evolving technologies to support clients' compliance needs.

Both executives report to Eventus CEO Cameron Routh. Litz is an accomplished CTO with more than 15 years of experience driving technology strategy, scaling Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions and optimizing operations within financial services. McColl has more than 20 years of fintech leadership and operations experience. She has served as a consultant to Eventus since 2025, collaborating with the Chief Operating Officer on the structured rollout of its newest platform that includes the next generation of AI-enabled compliance surveillance via Frank AI.

Routh said: "Eric and SJ bring proven expertise in their respective domains. The addition of these talented individuals to our leadership team reflects the continued focus on the client experience at Eventus as a driving principle for all we do. Eric has a strong track record of innovation, consistently delivered on schedule. SJ's demonstrated commitment to project excellence and strong leadership skills were the driver in having her lead customer success and support."

Litz most recently was President of Copperhead Technology Group, a consultancy he founded in 2025, focused on data-driven IT modernization and SaaS strategy, where he provided fractional CTO services for financial institutions and regulated industries. From 2022 to 2025, he was CTO of Klarivis, a SaaS analytics platform supporting more than 130 community banks and credit unions. He served as CTO of Delta Data from 2013 to 2022, leading the team through the lifecycle of six successful products launched for Fortune 500 clients, processing over $2 trillion in assets nightly. Litz holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems from Jacksonville State University in Alabama and a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science from Columbus State University in Georgia.

Prior to consulting with Eventus, McColl spent seven years with Beacon Platform, now part of Clearwater Analytics, in roles of increasing responsibility. She joined the Executive Leadership Team in 2021 as Senior Vice President of Operations and later of Solutions and Delivery. McColl earned the Excellence in Fintech Award in 2021 from Markets Media's U.S. Women in Finance Awards. She previously spent 15 years at Goldman Sachs in London and New York, partnering with business leaders to deliver strategic platform and trading technology initiatives, ultimately leading global development teams within GSAM's (Goldman Sachs Asset Management) Alternatives business. McColl earned her Bachelor of Science degree with honors in Applied Biochemical Sciences from the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland, and her Master of Science degree with distinction in Computer Science and Applications from Queen's University in Belfast.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income, digital asset and prediction/information markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market venues, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance and regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

SOURCE Eventus