Eventus wins Market Surveillance Solution of the Year at FOW International Awards 2026

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, last night won Market Surveillance Solution of the Year at the FOW International Awards 2026 in London. Eventus has now won the category for its Validus platform four times since 2019.

The FOW International Awards celebrate excellence, innovation and leadership across the global derivatives industry. Award winners were chosen by an independent panel of experts from throughout the industry.

Comments from the judges included: "The field of surveillance has seen a huge amount of change since first becoming a requirement in the early 2000's, and many firms have built applications to satisfy these needs. Of the current crop, Eventus seems to be blazing a trail for continuing development, with their moves into digital markets and AI showing leadership in their field."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "It's always a tremendous honor to earn recognition from FOW in these awards. The introduction of our Frank AI solution was an important milestone last year. And just as we've played a leadership role in trade surveillance for cryptocurrency markets, we are now proud to help other marketplaces and participants understand how to surveil in 24/7 environments and to spearhead the implementation of proper surveillance tools for the rapidly growing information and prediction markets space as these venues and regulators alike navigate this new landscape."

Eventus has now earned nearly 50 global and regional awards for excellence in its platform and client service over the past seven years.

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

