Eventus wins Best Trade Surveillance Solution at TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, last night won the award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution at the 8th annual TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026, presented at an awards ceremony during the TradingTech Summit New York.

Eventus won the award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution at the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026.

The award recognizes the leading vendor delivering an advanced trade surveillance and market abuse monitoring solution, based on the shortlist determined by host A-Team Group, its editors and Advisory Board, followed by votes from members of the capital markets community. The TradingTech Insight Awards USA celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services, highlighting vendors who provide outstanding trading infrastructure, technology and data solutions to capital markets participants across North America.

Eventus CEO Cameron Routh said: "It's a great honor to receive this prestigious recognition from A-Team editors and the financial markets community we serve following a year of significant developments. We introduced our powerful Frank AI solution, led the industry in serving the rapidly growing prediction markets space – including advancing the conversation on meeting the compliance challenges of this new market – and continued to drive growth in the 24/7 trading landscape."

The award marks the 50th honor Eventus has earned since 2018. The firm won the same category over multiple years in the TradingTech Insight and RegTech Insight Awards that celebrate achievements in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group and host of the 8th annual TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026, commented: "It is a pleasure to congratulate Eventus for winning the Best Trade Surveillance Solution at this year's TradingTech Insight Awards USA. These awards recognize the visionaries who are redefining the boundaries of capital markets technology. Eventus has demonstrated exceptional innovation in delivering the high-performance infrastructure and data-led solutions required to succeed in today's complex trading landscape. Their success in such a competitive field is a testament to their commitment to driving the industry forward."

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income, digital asset and prediction/information markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market venues, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance and regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

SOURCE Eventus