Eventus wins Risk Technology Award for Trade Surveillance Product of the Year

Fourth win in the category for Validus platform since 2019

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, announced that its Validus platform was named Trade Surveillance Product of the Year today at the Risk Technology Awards 2024. This is the company's fourth win in the category since 2019.

The Risk Technology Awards recognize vendors "doing the most to help the industry meet its various challenges" in asset liability management (ALM), credit, operational risk, and wider enterprise risk management. Award winners are decided by a judging panel, consisting of technology users, analysts and the editors of Risk.net, the world's leading publication for risk management and risk transfer.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're honored to earn the title once again of Trade Surveillance Product of the Year from the discerning judges of the Risk Technology Awards. As we continue to attract new clients globally, we work diligently to be a trusted partner each and every day to those firms that rely on Validus as an essential component of their trade surveillance programs."

The company was named Best Trade Surveillance Solution at the TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2024 and at the 2024 RegTech insight Awards APAC for its work in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

SOURCE Eventus