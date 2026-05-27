Eveon Containers Redefines Onsite Storage with Nationwide Rental Launch

America's leading provider of sustainable storage solutions now offers a monthly rental model that brings full transparency and honest pricing to customers in need of more space!

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eveon Containers, the nation's leading online provider of used shipping containers, today announced the nationwide expansion of its container rental program and a direct challenge to one of the storage industry's most quietly exploitative billing practices.

Unlike a majority of container and portable storage rental companies in the United States, Eveon charges customers once per calendar month. Not once every 28 days. The difference sounds small. It isn't.

The 28-Day Billing Trick Explained

Most storage rental companies bill on a 28-day cycle. Because a calendar year contains 365 days (not 336) a 28-day billing interval results in 13 billing cycles per year, not 12. Customers who believe they are paying a monthly rate are, in fact, charged a full extra month every single year.

The practice is rarely disclosed upfront. In some cases, companies advertising "One Month Free" promotions are effectively giving back a portion of this hidden 13th charge. The industry has long relied on customer confusion to quietly pad annual revenue.

The so called 28-day billing cycle and has traditionally been marketed as once a month isn't transparent… it's a trick. Eveon Containers is done with misleading billing practices and only bills once a month after the initial 3-month minimum.

A New Standard for Container Rentals

Available since early 2026 and now rolling out nationally, Eveon's rental program offers 20ft and 40ft Corten steel shipping containers for onsite use for farmers, builders, enterprises and businesses in need of more space. Rental pricing starts at $149–$199 per month, plus delivery. There are no hidden billing cycles, no surprise 13th charges, and no promotional language designed to obscure the true annual cost.

Customers can rent online in minutes or work directly with an Eveon Customer Care Agent, the same seamless ordering experience the company has built for container sales since its founding. Eveon entered the rental market specifically because it saw an opportunity to bring the same honest, tech-forward approach it applies to container sales into a rental space it considers overdue for reform.

The company already guarantees container quality and condition standards across its nationwide inventory, a commitment it now extends to its rental fleet. Every container rented through Eveon is inspected and delivered to a standard customers can verify before they sign.

Combined with monthly billing that means what it says, Eveon believes the rental program represents the most straightforward container rental offer in the market.

Rental Program Highlights

Rental Options Include : 20ft, 40ft & 40ft HC Shipping Containers (1,100-1,694 Cubic ft)

: 20ft, 40ft & 40ft HC Shipping Containers (1,100-1,694 Cubic ft) Wind & Watertight Guarantee: Every rental container is inspected and guaranteed to be wind & watertight!

Every rental container is inspected and guaranteed to be wind & watertight! Fast, reliable delivery: Tiltbed delivery directly to the customer's site within 3–5 business days from 45+ depots. Delivery fees vary by location.

Tiltbed delivery directly to the customer's site within 3–5 business days from 45+ depots. Delivery fees vary by location. Flexible terms: Minimum three-month commitment, with month-to-month renewal. Return with just 14 days' notice.

Minimum three-month commitment, with month-to-month renewal. Return with just 14 days' notice. Honest Pricing: Many rental companies charge 13 billing cycles per year, billing every 28 days instead of monthly. Eveon charges 12. One month, one payment. No hidden cycles.

To learn more or to request a quote for rental visit www.eveoncontainers.com.

About Eveon Containers

Eveon Containers is a Charleston, SC based technology company and the leading online provider of used shipping containers in the United States. The company sells and rents decommissioned Corten steel containers to customers nationwide, with a focus on transparent pricing, guaranteed container quality, and a frictionless online buying experience. Eveon's rental program launched in early 2026.

SOURCE Eveon Containers