Eveon Containers Supports Reforestation Efforts with Land Life Partnership in Colorado

10,000 Trees & Counting: Eveon Containers Continues Reforestation Goals with Land Life

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eveon Containers, the leading nationwide provider of sustainable storage solutions, has renewed their partnership with Land Life to support reforestation efforts in Colorado where nearly 6,000 acres were destroyed by wildfires.

Eveon's latest initiative will plant 10,000 native trees across the Rocky Mountains of northern Colorado, sequestering an estimated 2,124 tonnes of CO₂ over 40 years. The project is part of Eveon's commitment to contribute to climate action in proportion with the emissions generated by trucking its containers to customers, investing directly in reforestation efforts further reducing the company's environmental footprint.

Eveon's total contribution will now include nearly 15,000 trees planted globally since partnering with Land Life in 2022. Both Land Life and Eveon's reforestation efforts will positively accelerate ecosystem recovery in impacted areas.

Rebuilding After Devastation

On October 21, 2020, the East Troublesome Fire tore through Northern Colorado, stripping forest ecosystems and displacing wildlife. Without intervention, natural regeneration of a biodiverse forest in this area would take hundreds of years. Strategic reforestation can restore ecosystem functions within decades. The project sits within a landscape that is incredibly important for biodiversity in Colorado. With Eveon Containers' support and the resources of Land Life, there is an opportunity to significantly decrease the time needed for the land and its wildlife to heal.

Sustainable Business Model Drives Environmental Impact

Eveon Containers sells used shipping containers that have completed their oceanic transport service, giving them a second life for land-based storage. By selling containers in the specific markets where they're decommissioned and unloaded, rather than transporting empty boxes cross country, the company reduces the environmental impacts of shipping, while meeting customer nationwide demand for secure, onsite storage.

"Every business decision we make, who we partner with, how we operate, what containers we sell and even our delivery locations, must answer to one standard: does it move us closer to reducing emissions produced by Eveon's operations? For us, that's not a policy. It's the only logical way forward." - Aad Storm, CEO & Founder, Eveon Containers

The reforestation partnership addresses the environmental impact from nationwide delivery logistics and trucking. Native tree species planted through the project will:

Restore biodiversity and wildlife habitats

Stabilize soil and prevent erosion and sediment runoff

Support jobs through partnerships with regional nurseries & land management experts

Accelerate forest recovery that would otherwise take generations

By investing in long-term reforestation and habitat restoration, Eveon Containers continues to align operational growth with measurable environmental stewardship. For more information about their business mission and commitment to sustainable business practices visit eveoncontainers.com.

About Eveon Containers

Founded in Europe in 2020 with North American headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina, Eveon Containers is the leading provider of sustainable storage solutions nationwide. The Ecommerce provider is committed to extending the life of used containers while reducing transportation emissions through strategic distribution of containers for sale and rent throughout North America.

