Ever Wonder Whose Side God is On? Discover How One Man Found God's Mercy and Grace in The Midst of Sin and Heartbreak

RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of His Light at the End of Every Tunnel Revealed by Raymond Thompson of Derry, NH.

Pastor Ted Haggard, St. James Church in Colorado Springs writes: "Wow!!! What a life! Raymond Thompson reveals the realities of every man's war between life and death, good and bad, virtue and vice. His progression of thought in this book is priceless and a must read for anyone interested in realistically coping with life's disappointments and mistakes. Raymond's application of the Gospel is a revelation. I highly recommend this book!"

His Light at the End of Every Tunnel Revealed walks the reader through the raw details of a man's rebellion into full restoration from a loving God. It is a message of truth and hope for millions suffering the guilt and consequences of sin and personal failures. Now in his waning years, Raymond Thompson is able to share God's love and reconciliation with the rest of us.

His Light at the End of Every Tunnel Revealed (ISBN: 978-1-63357-431-1, Trade Paper, 145 pages, $16.95, CHRISTIAN LIVING), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author:

Raymond is currently 75 years of age, retired and lives in southern New Hampshire. He was born and grew up in Des Moines, Iowa where he graduated from Roosevelt High School and later Drake University where he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Management. He is not an author by trade and has never written a book but worked in Information Systems for over 40 years and is an avid reader of the Bible. He loves people and loves God's beauty in nature.

About the Publisher:

New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

