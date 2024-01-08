Ever.Ag Enhances Its Animal Protein Solutions with the Acquisition of PrairiE Systems, a Leader in Feed Management and Procurement Software

Together Ever.Ag and PrairiE Systems bring easy, empowering, effective solutions to your livestock management operation. Post this

PrairiE Systems is renowned for its easy, empowering, and effective software solutions, including the Feed Allocation System (FAS), a sophisticated feed management software and Smart Order, an e-procurement system for ordering feed with the click of a button. These products have been instrumental in optimizing feed efficiency, enhancing livestock management, and streamlining procurement processes for pork producers, including large national pork producers.

"PrairiE Systems has been a leader in livestock feed management and feed procurement for nearly two decades, serving some of the largest players in the pork industry, providing mission critical software to pork producers," said Scott Sexton, CEO of Ever.Ag. "Ever.Ag looks forward to supporting and expanding the vision of PrairiE Systems, making greater investments in the product to drive value to pork producers and everyone across the pork value chain."

"We are excited to join forces with Ever.Ag and bring our technology to a wider audience," said Joel Stave, Founder of PrairiE Systems. "Our shared dedication to innovation and customer service makes this partnership a perfect match. Together, we'll continue to advance the capabilities and efficiency of pork producers through cutting-edge technology."

PrairiE Systems will be joining Ever.Ag's family of Livestock and Animal Protein solutions, including Partners for Production Agriculture, Biwer, and Austin Data Labs, at Iowa Pork Congress this January. If you'd like to schedule a meeting with founder Joel Stave at the conference to learn more about what PrairiE Systems and Ever.Ag can do for you, please contact [email protected].

Ever.Ag is Everything Agriculture, providing software and services that empower your entire supply chain, from farm to table - and everything in between. The breadth and depth of Ever.Ag's solutions empower dairy, crops, animal protein, and agribusiness customers to feed a growing world. Bringing decades of experience and industry-leading innovation to the table, Ever.Ag's advanced technology, risk management, and market intelligence solutions provide customers with the insight they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, nimbly, and strategically across the supply chain.

PrairiE Systems specializes in animal management, feed management, and feed supply chain management for pork producers. Their flagship products include the Feed Allocation System (FAS) and Smart Order e-procurement system, all designed to enhance efficiency and productivity in pork production.

