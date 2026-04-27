Ever.Ag Unveils Everett, the Ag Decision Engine Built for the Agricultural Supply Chain

Arriving first for dairy, Everett brings agentic AI into the products agricultural teams already rely on — with more to come

CHICAGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag, a leading provider of software and services for the agricultural supply chain, will tonight introduce Everett, its agentic AI and Ag Decision Engine, at the American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI) Annual Conference customer reception in Chicago. Everett connects data across a customer's operation with Ever.Ag intelligence, turning insights into decisions by orchestrating, evolving, and creating workflows — woven into the products agriculture and food processing businesses already use and trust.

Everett from Ever.Ag

The introduction of Everett follows years of investment in AI and data science across Ever.Ag's platform, including the 2023 acquisition of Austin Data Labs, the team that helped pioneer AI for the global food and agriculture supply chain. That foundation, combined with Ever.Ag's position as the leading technology partner operating across all domains of the agricultural supply chain, is what Everett is built on.

"We've spent more than four decades digitizing data that helps people in food and agriculture make decisions," said Ever.Ag CEO Scott Sexton. "Everett is the natural next step — built on everything we know, for everything that's possible now. The data has always been there. The expertise has always been there. What's changed is the technology, and we're ready to harness it."

Arriving First for Dairy

Everett is arriving first for dairy processing customers, where Ever.Ag has deep roots and a highly established software suite. Cheese Yield Optimization, Transportation Optimization, and S&OP are among the first Ever.Ag products to bring Everett capabilities to dairy processing teams, giving operators the information and the insights they need to make confident decisions.

"Everett's advantage is context," said Simon Drake, Chief Product Officer. "The intelligence lives inside the software the dairy teams are already working in — built specifically for their products and their operation. A dairy processor using Cheese Yield Optimization gets Everett which already knows their product, their process, and what moves the needle on yield. That's genuinely difficult to replicate."

Built Differently — and Built to Keep Getting Better

The team that pioneered AI for the global food and agriculture supply chain, Austin Data Labs, joined Ever.Ag in 2023, and that horsepower is built into Everett. Ever.Ag is the only technology partner operating across all domains of the agricultural supply chain: Production, Procurement, Transportation, Processing, and Markets & Risk — and Everett carries know-how from all of them. Everett also continuously evolves, delivering greater value the more it's used.

What's Next

Everett's rollout is a continuous journey. Coming this summer, additional support will be announced for the dairy portfolio as well as livestock and animal protein and agribusiness products.

"This is a rollout, not a single moment. Every wave brings more customers tools that are smarter, more connected, and more capable of acting on what the data is telling them," Sexton added. "And Everett itself keeps getting better — the more it's used, the more value it delivers. That's the commitment we're making to this industry."

Meet Everett here: www.ever.ag/everett

ABOUT EVER.AG

Ever.Ag is a leading provider of innovative AgTech solutions and services that connect and empower the entire agricultural supply chain, from farm to consumer. With a deep commitment to advancing how agriculture works, Ever.Ag delivers market intelligence, risk management, and cutting-edge software that enable smarter, more sustainable operations across dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness sectors. Backed by decades of experience and a passion for industry innovation, Ever.Ag helps producers, processors, and partners make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, and feed a growing world with confidence.

SOURCE Ever.Ag