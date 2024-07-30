EverBank Partners with GoDocs to Streamline Multifamily Lending Operations

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs, the leader in commercial loan document automation, proudly announces a new partnership with EverBank to streamline multifamily lending operations and fuel the growth of its new division.

"This partnership marks a major milestone for EverBank and GoDocs," says GoDocs CEO Adam Craig. "The EverBank team chose GoDocs, knowing we would deliver success based on their previous experiences using GoDocs at other banking institutions. With this partnership, rooted in trust, they are set to achieve $1 billion in loan volume for this group in 2024."

Gregory Smith, Managing Director of Multifamily Lending at EverBank, stated, "Given my past experience with GoDocs, I had full confidence in their ability to support us during our transition and provide us with an outstanding product. Their solution allowed us to quickly establish our operations and streamline the loan documentation process. This was essential to our operational success and enables us to work toward our origination goal with ease."

EverBank's Driving Factors

Following its recent integration of teams from several large Western banks, EverBank's decision to partner with GoDocs was driven by several needs, including:

To streamline loan processing across their newly integrated multifamily division

Desire to work with a tech-first platform that supports real-time collaboration and scalability

Ability to quickly execute documents across diverse institutions and multiple loan products

Enhanced efficiency through fast and accurate document migration and management

Access to customized document templates to meet specific regional requirements and regulatory needs

Quick onboarding and hands-on support for seamless integration and operations

A "Game-Changer" During Transition

Following the acquisition of teams from various banks, EverBank inherited diverse loan documentation formats and practices. Standardizing these documents into a single system was crucial for efficient processing and client management. The multifamily division required a reliable platform to accelerate loan processing and manage document migration. This was achieved with GoDocs, offering robust document migration tools that allowed for the seamless transfer of loan documents from EverBank's legacy profiles to GoDocs' closing platform.

Expanding into the Future with GoDocs

This partnership allows EverBank to expand its lending operations across multiple states, targeting $1 billion in loan volume for 2024. Integration with GoDocs supports current operations and sets a foundation for future growth. EverBank is already seeing significant improvements in their multifamily division, allowing them to reallocate time and resources to their ambitious growth targets.

Susan Greenfield, Head of Operations at EverBank, added, "The white-glove customer support and gold-standard training GoDocs provides was instrumental in our smooth onboarding. The training was so effective that we're planning another session for our expanding team. We appreciate that GoDocs' training is an ongoing part of our subscription, lifting this burden from us. We look forward to continuing this partnership and exploring further innovations with GoDocs to enhance the borrower experience and enable faster, risk-free lending."

About GoDocs

GoDocs is the leader in loan document automation, transforming the commercial lending process. Its scalable, software-first SaaS platform is powered by specialized, market-driven technology that ensures rapid, responsive updates. Since 1997, GoDocs has delivered the best automation solution for everything from standard to the most complex loans. Designed to scale effortlessly, the GoDocs closing platform is the only solution in the industry with real-time, 50-state compliance automation built-in. Its best-in-class customer support features top legal expertise and experienced closing specialists. Trusted by top banks, credit unions, and private lenders, GoDocs offers a user-friendly experience with 100% onshore support.

About EverBank

EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank") is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money.



Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X (formerly Twitter). EverBank is a Member FDIC.

