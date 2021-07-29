Everest Group Names Access Healthcare a "Leader" and "Star Performer" in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

The report, which evaluates 28 service providers of revenue cycle management (RCM) based on their market impact, vision for the business, and delivery capabilities, places Access Healthcare at the forefront of the industry in all these parameters. The company is also recognized as a "Star Performer" this year for achieving significant year-on-year relative forward-movement in the PEAK Matrix.

Access Healthcare has been named a "Leader" for three consecutive years and has been named a "Star Performer" in 2019 and now in 2021.

Anurag Jain, Chairman of Access Healthcare, said, "This dual recognition, as well as our strong positioning on the matrix for these three years, underscores our continuous value addition and commitment as a partner to the US healthcare industry. Our roadmap for the years ahead includes truly game-changing innovation that will transform the business for all stakeholders."

The company recently announced the launch of echo, its proprietary RPA and AI platform with pre-built automation use cases for almost the entire revenue cycle chain.

"Even during the peak of the pandemic, we were able to distinguish ourselves through highly resilient service delivery, robust digital governance infrastructure, and strong people capabilities. In the past year, we have grown by about 30% and we are looking to make strategic inorganic investments," says Kumar Shwetabh, President-US Operations.

"The COVID-19 pandemic brought significant disruption to the healthcare provider market. Financial losses aside, healthcare providers faced significant operational issues varying from lack of resources (people), technology handicap, underwhelming ROI on platform investments, and BAU disruption – leading many to look for external support," said Manu Aggarwal, Vice President at Everest Group. "Access Healthcare, driven by comprehensive revenue cycle offerings and investments in technologies, such as echo platform, was not only able to support existing clients but also onboarded new logos. The strong market presence and digital investments resulted in it being recognized as a Leader and Star Performer on the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix®."

