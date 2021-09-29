Everest Group Names Automation Anywhere a Leader in RPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , Inc., a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that Everest Group, a leading research firm, has named it a Leader in its "Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – Technology Provider Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021."

"Automation Anywhere has reinforced its position as a Leader on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2021, due to its strong market presence and investments in product innovation," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "Ease of use of the product, cloud-native product architecture, focus on customer support, ability to enable a holistic automation solution, and continued expansion of its global client base are some of the key factors that contributed to this position."

The company achieved significant growth and platform innovations over the last year. These included advances to the industry's only cloud-native automation platform, Automation 360 , with pre-built integrations to connect to any system and intelligent apps to accelerate transformation. It also brought new consumer experiences to the enterprise through the AARI bot-to-human interface simplifies everyday tasks; as well as built an alliance with Google Cloud to mutually invest in business solutions development, go-to-market, and product integrations to empower customers to rapidly start and scale their automation journey.

"This recognition for the fifth time emphasizes our steadfast dedication to our customers and partners who continue to embrace the power of automation and the flexibility of a cloud-native SaaS platform as they rethink how to work more efficiently," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer of Automation Anywhere. "Enterprises today have a complete automation solution with our Automation 360 platform that results in lower implementation costs, seamless upgrades, and a single point of service and support from a trusted vendor."

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience, and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only cloud-native and web-based automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics, yielding significantly lower TCO, higher security, and faster scalability than legacy monolithic platforms. Its Bot Store is the world's first marketplace with more than 1,300 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed nearly 3 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

