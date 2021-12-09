Everest Group Names Cognizant a Leader of Intelligent Automation Solutions for Healthcare Payers and Providers

The report profiled 18 leading healthcare Business Process Services (BPS) providers, highlighting Cognizant for its strong partner ecosystem that supports the development and delivery of its integrated, healthcare-specific automation solutions. Key partnerships include Cognizant's work with UiPath for internally displaced persons (IDP) and claims automation; Automation Anywhere for Intelligent and Optical Character Recognition (ICR-OCR) capabilities and cloud strategy; and Philips HealthSuite for managing healthcare data and integrating analytics and AI to improve the quality and speed of therapy development.

Cognizant's investments have differentiated both its technology and operational offerings to healthcare clients. Acquiring TriZetto (2014) enhanced Cognizant's automation capabilities with its Healthcare Productivity Automation (HPA) tool, delivering a scalable RPA-as-a-service solution that minimizes risks and accelerates ROI. Cognizant's acquisition of Bolder Healthcare (2018) furthered its support of large healthcare payers through its advanced RCM solutions. More recently, Cognizant launched Cognizant Neuro – an innovative modular platform that simplifies the process of integrating automation into clients' businesses.

"To improve performance delivery across claims management, risk adjustment programs, and patient engagement, healthcare payers and providers understand that they must adopt scalable automation solutions," said Ankur Verma, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Cognizant is one of the few healthcare service providers with a portfolio of payers and providers receiving both operational and technology support. Its automation capabilities are helping healthcare companies optimize their processes and improve resiliency against potential operational impacts, such as the recent global pandemic."

"Cognizant continues to innovate, invest, and nurture strategic partnerships that provide healthcare payers, providers, and patients with differentiated solutions and unified experiences," said Girish Pai, Head of Cognizant's Intelligent Process Automation practice. "Everest Group's recognition of Cognizant as a leader in healthcare automation validates our strategy and underscores our success in meeting the evolving needs of our healthcare clients to reduce costs, enable connectivity, and support improved health outcomes."

View an extract of the Everest Group Matrix report

Learn more about Cognizant's Healthcare Technology Solutions

Learn more about Cognizant's Intelligent Process Automation

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

SOURCE Cognizant