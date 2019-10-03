Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader in Digital Capability Platform for Banking

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, has announced that Everest Group, a leading consulting and research firm, has placed Genpact in its Leaders quadrant in the inaugural PEAK Matrix™ report that ranks banking digital capability platform solutions.

The report evaluates 19 service providers in terms of automation, insights, and interaction layers of their solutions. Everest Group emphasizes Genpact's strong domain, process, digital expertise, and advanced analytics solutions—powered by Genpact Cora—that improve user experience. Genpact Cora is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital business platform, which helps banks and other companies accelerate transformation.

"The demand for digital solutions is maturing from point solutions to driving end-to-end experience for customers, partners, and employees," said Manu Aggarwal, vice president, Everest Group. "Genpact's ability to bring together their understanding of industry and user needs with their investments in the digital toolkits is critical in today's competitive financial landscape."

Unlocking growth with faster onboarding

Genpact's experience-led approach, powered by Genpact Cora, helps banks transform their operations providing them with a competitive advantage. For example, Genpact reimagined the end-to-end card lifecycle for a top five Australian bank, which improved the customer experience and achieved growth by accelerating onboarding and increasing card usage. With a reengineered strategy and digital technology that significantly improved process flow, the client added more customers by issuing cards 50% faster and reducing application completion time.

"Everest Group's inaugural report on digital platforms underscores how integrated advanced technology is now table stakes for banks to confront increasing pressures from fintechs and other competitors," said Mark Sullivan, global business leader, banking and capital markets, Genpact. "Our modular Genpact Cora platform, coupled with our deep domain expertise, helps banks seeking to get the most return on investment from their transformation initiatives, to meet changing customer expectations and drive growth."

See these links for more information about Genpact's banking capabilities, Genpact Cora and the Everest Group report.

