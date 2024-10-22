Everest Group Names SS&C Blue Prism a Leader for Seventh Consecutive Year in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2024

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C Blue Prism has been named a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Leader in the Everest Group Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

"SS&C BluePrism's strong vision and roadmap, market presence, depth and breadth of RPA capabilities, and its ability to offer a unified platform with AI, orchestration, APIs, and process intelligence have helped reinforce its position as a Leader on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2024," says Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "Clients have highlighted the product's ease of use, scalability, and resilience, as well as the availability of robust support and training as its key strengths."

This assessment analyzes the changing dynamics of the global RPA landscape and 27 technology providers across several key dimensions. The SS&C Blue Prism assessment included the analysis of year-over-year growth, vision and strategy, client feedback on value and satisfaction and the company's breadth of coverage of industries and enterprise size segments.

"We're delighted with SS&C Blue Prism's leading position on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix®," said Rob Stone, Senior Vice President and General Manager, SS&C Technologies. "This year's recognition demonstrates the continued impact we're making in the market and the strength of our vision and capability. We empower our clients through cutting-edge enterprise AI, automation, and orchestration."

The RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 also measures SS&C Blue Prism's commercial and sales model flexibility, progressiveness and client adoption of available commercial models as part of its ability to successfully deliver products.

SS&C Blue Prism digitizes operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking and more. Speak to an expert about SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering.

