Everest Group Recognizes ODAIA for Market Impact, Vision, and Capability

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting-edge AI company, ODAIA , today announced it was named a Major Contender in the Life Sciences Next-generation Customer Engagement Platforms (CEP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 from Everest Group. As the life sciences industry continues its rapid shift to digital and delivering personalized healthcare professional (HCP) experiences, innovative biopharma companies, including 2 of the top 15 pharma companies, are using ODAIA to give their commercial teams near real-time, predictive data insights to target and engage HCPs and get life-changing therapies to patients faster.

"Sales planning and targeting takes months so by the time it's done, what HCPs are prescribing can change," said Shea Doughton, commercial operations leader at Acadia Pharmaceuticals. "AI can not only make the planning process more efficient, but also predict trends so our sales teams can decide how best to approach a market segment and enhance HCP engagement. We're excited about the potential of ODAIA helping us get breakthrough neuroscience solutions to patients faster and more effectively."

The process of getting treatments to market remains manual and time-consuming for many sales and marketing organizations. ODAIA is helping biopharma companies innovate their commercial strategies using Customer Science, a business discipline that integrates data science, behavioral science, and AI to gain a deep understanding of the HCP and patient experience and what motivates their decisions along the customer journey.

The ODAIA platform, MAPTUAL , equips pharma sales and marketing teams with advanced, AI-driven insights and predictions, enabling a comprehensive understanding of physician prescribing patterns and behavioral trends. MAPTUAL enhances monthly, weekly, and pre-call planning for commercial teams, leading to more impactful campaigns and meaningful HCP engagement.

"Customer Science is transforming how life sciences companies find and reach the right doctors and patients with therapeutics, drugs, and vaccines that improve and extend human health," said Philip Poulidis , CEO and co-founder at ODAIA. "Our vision is to provide a powerful platform for organizations to analyze all their data and get actionable insights for faster decision-making. Everest Group's acknowledgement validates we're on the right path to reducing time to therapy."

Founded in 2018, ODAIA has continually innovated its MAPTUAL platform to analyze many different but related types of data sources, from HCP prescriptions and anonymized patient health claims data to population demographics and lab data. With ODAIA, commercial organizations can uncover new market dynamics and deliver near-real-time and predictive insights across their commercial teams, while ensuring consistency in their data and analytics.

About Everest Group PEAK Matrix

Everest Group PEAK Matrix assessments provide comparative evaluations of providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments due to their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost. The full report, Life Sciences Next-generation Customer Engagement Platforms (CEP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, is available from Everest Group .

About ODAIA

ODAIA is the leading provider of automated commercial predictive insights trusted by global life sciences organizations. ODAIA leverages proprietary data-driven and AI-powered methods to identify distinct population subsets and their healthcare providers in the most efficient way possible. With ODAIA's quick-to-deploy software-as-a-service platform that is scalable across a range of therapeutic areas, MAPTUAL, pharma sales reps can more efficiently engage with HCP customers and sales managers can more effectively coach their teams. To learn more about ODAIA, visit www.odaia.ai or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

