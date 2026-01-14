ODAIA and Pulse Health Partner to Help Pharma Convert More HCPs and Increase Prescription Volume

ODAIA marketing intelligence combined with Pulse Health's platform deliver AI-powered marketing orchestration for personalized HCP engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JP Morgan Healthcare Conference — ODAIA and Pulse Health today announced a technology partnership that combines ODAIA's Campaign Intelligence with Pulse Health's Pulse Engagement Cloud. Together, the companies are driving automated and personalized healthcare professional (HCP) marketing campaigns for pharmaceutical brand teams.

One joint customer has already deployed more than 600 campaigns using ODAIA and Pulse Health. ODAIA's solution recommended 86% of HCPs within the pharma company's target universe, while identifying 14% where additional marketing spend was unlikely to improve outcomes, eliminating wasted effort and budget.

Those recommendations were then activated through Pulse Health's platform, triggering automated email engagement and consolidating campaign execution and engagement data. Within the first month of activation over the 2025 holiday period, 10% of HCPs converted and wrote prescriptions, and 25% of those who converted increased their prescription volume.

"What makes these results possible is the ability to deliver data-driven, automated engagement with HCPs without friction," said Ryan Alovis, CEO at Pulse Health. "By activating ODAIA's intelligence through Pulse Health's API, those insights are deployed through a compliant engagement layer, allowing brand teams to deliver the right messages to the right HCPs at scale and in the right moment, rather than manage campaigns in a more manual format."

With tighter budgets, smaller field teams, and reduced HCP access, pharma companies must maximize every HCP interaction. Most rely on consultant-created physician personas and rules-based channel sequences built on backwards-looking data, a highly manual, one-size-fits-all approach to marketing that lacks HCP behavioral data and any predictive intelligence for campaigns.

ODAIA's platform analyzes real world evidence (RWE), market, and customer data to generate predictive insights and recommend personalized campaign sequences—including channel, message, content type, and timing—for individual HCPs based on patient eligibility and predicted prescribing behavior. Recommendations activate automatically through Pulse Health's advanced engagement platform API, eliminating manual list management and campaign scheduling. Performance data from Pulse Health, sales call activity, media exposure, email engagement, and other behavioral signals, continuously flows back into ODAIA's Campaign Intelligence to trigger the next tailored sequence in real time, freeing marketers to focus on creative strategy while AI handles optimization.

"Our vision is to make every HCP interaction personal and guided by real behavioral signals," said Philip Poulidis, CEO of ODAIA. "Our partnership with Pulse Health validates that AI-powered marketing orchestration delivers measurable results. As we expand to coordinate marketing and sales engagement across all touchpoints, our activation partnerships like Pulse Health can deliver truly smarter, automated, end-to-end omnichannel engagement."

Integration of ODAIA's Campaign Intelligence with Pulse Health's engagement platform is available today. Additional activation partnerships and integrations within ODAIA's platform are already underway with select customers, with further announcements expected shortly. To learn more, visit www.odaia.ai/campaign-intelligence.

About ODAIA

ODAIA is the leading AI company delivering predictive commercial intelligence for pharma. Leading biopharmaceutical companies, including four of the top 15 global organizations, use ODAIA to uncover missed Rx opportunity, determine which HCPs to prioritize through which channels, and coordinate true omnichannel execution across sales and marketing. By continuously turning HCP and patient signals into real-time actions, ODAIA enables commercial teams to adapt strategy as markets change and activate updated guidance directly within the systems they already use. To learn more about ODAIA, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Pulse Health

Pulse Health is a leading provider of cloud-based, non-personal promotional engagement software and services for the life sciences industry, enabling pharmaceutical brands to more effectively reach, engage, and understand healthcare professionals (HCPs). Pulse Health's flagship platform, Pulse Engagement Cloud, delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including marketing automation, advanced segmentation, omnichannel messaging, real-time analytics, and seamless integrations with leading pharmaceutical technology platforms. In addition, Pulse Health offers solutions across Consumer and Patient Engagement, HCP Data Licensing, Field Force Support, Email Creative Services, Sample Management, and Multichannel Marketing (MCM) strategy. Known for its innovation and best-in-class client service, Pulse Health empowers pharmaceutical brands to scale intelligently and engage with greater impact. To learn more about Pulse Health, visit our website at www.pulsehealth.tech.

SOURCE ODAIA