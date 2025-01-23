EVERFI Launches New Economics Course to Empower High School Students with Real-World Financial Skills

Interactive Course Shows Students the Impact that Economic Systems Have on Individuals, Businesses, Societies, and the World

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERFI, the leader in powering social impact through education, today announced a new digital financial education course, Econ Foundations: Economics for High School™, which brings economic concepts to life through interactive lessons. In today's complex financial world, high school economics courses play a critical role in preparing students for real-word financial decisions. The new Econ Foundations course bridges the gap in economic education, equipping students with the analytical and problem-solving skills needed to navigate the ever-changing economy.

According to a recent study, around 50% of Americans are considered economically illiterate, meaning they lack basic understanding of financial concepts like inflation, interest rates, and investing, with many failing to pass even simple financial literacy tests. Further, economic illiteracy can lead to negative individual and societal impacts such as personal financial struggles, inequality and economic disparities, reduced civic engagement, reduced economic growth, and susceptibility to misinformation and manipulation regarding economic issues.

Like financial literacy education, the number of states that require high school students to take a course in economics to graduate is on the rise. According to the Council for Economic Education, 28 states currently require students to take a course in economics to graduate, compared to 26 states that require students to take a personal finance course. Ensuring equal access to economic and financial education is necessary to ensure all students have the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about spending, saving, and participating in the economy.

"Investing in economic education at the high school level is critical not only for individual empowerment but also for the collective benefit of society," said Ray Martinez, EVERFI Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "While economic concepts can be complex, grasping them is essential for personal financial stability and success. Societies with high levels of economic understanding tend to enjoy more stable and prosperous economies, with less inequality and economic disparity. Widespread economic literacy fosters a more informed citizenry, capable of contributing to and sustaining a thriving economy."

Econ Foundations: Economics for High School fits within the EVERFI: Financial Literacy for High School® collection, which helps school districts meet state regulations and mandates, and aligns to Jump$tart National Standards in K–12 Personal Finance Education and CEE Voluntary National Content Standards in Economics. The economics course consists of three online lessons, each lasting approximately 15 minutes. Through interactive real-world scenarios, students can relate to diverse characters while learning about new concepts, including:

The Basics: In this lesson, students gain a basic understanding of economic concepts such as supply and demand. Learners will begin to connect those concepts to their everyday life and learn to make economic choices from an entrepreneur perspective.

Econ Foundations offers a unique opportunity for organizations to support high school economics teachers that might not have access to digital content, helping supplement textbooks in an engaging way. With Gen Z increasingly interested in investing, this education can help younger generations understand how to actively and safely participate in the economy. Financial institutions can be a trusted resource in helping bring this education to schools at no cost, creating a scalable, lasting impact in their community.

EVERFI has partnered with thousands of financial institutions to reach millions of learners globally. Learn how partnering with EVERFI can help bring this critical education to the next generation: https://everfi.com/sponsorship/

