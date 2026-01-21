Everfi Strengthens Leadership Team with New Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Finance

Appointment of Lee Peters as COO and Adam Seay as VP of Finance positions the company for disciplined growth and expanded impact

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everfi, the trusted leader in connecting businesses and communities through personal finance and essential life-skills education, today announced the appointment of Lee Peters as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Adam Seay as Vice President of Finance. Together they will support Everfi's continued growth and innovation in accelerating access to financial education, career readiness, and other critical life skills, while strengthening the role of businesses as trusted partners in their communities.

As Chief Operating Officer, Lee Peters will lead Everfi's day-to-day operations and turn its strategic vision into focused execution that drives alignment, performance, and scalable impact. Peters has a strong record of helping organizations scale across education technology, SaaS, AI-enabled learning, certification, and consumer products and services. His leadership centers on execution excellence, capacity expansion, and building high-performing teams. Peters has held senior executive roles at Pearson, Scholastic, Learning Ally, and Kibeam Learning, where he led enterprise-level strategy and operational transformation.

As Vice President of Finance, Adam Seay will oversee Everfi's financial strategy and planning. Seay brings deep experience in financial management, financial planning and analysis, accounting, SaaS forecasting and reporting, and process improvement across both public and private companies. His career began in public accounting with clients in diverse industries including local governments, school districts, non-for-profit, and software, which gives him insight into Everfi's business and customers. Seay's background includes guiding organizations through periods of growth and change while strengthening financial discipline and transparency.

"Bringing Lee and Adam onto the leadership team reflects our commitment to building a company designed for scale and lasting impact," said Ray Martinez, CEO of Everfi. "Lee has a proven track record of helping organizations execute with clarity and momentum, and Adam brings the financial rigor, discipline, and insight that supports smart, sustained growth. Their combined experience will help Everfi continue to invest confidently in our platform, our partnerships, and the communities we serve."

With Peters and Seay joining Everfi's executive team, the company is well-positioned to accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence, and expand its impact on learners and communities nationwide. Their leadership will support Everfi's mission to deliver innovative, measurable education solutions while driving sustainable business performance and long-term value for customers and their stakeholders.

About Everfi

Since 2008, Everfi has connected businesses to communities by providing essential education that builds trust and drives measurable impact. Using digital and offline resources, the company delivers personal finance and life skills education to millions of learners annually in both K-12 schools and broader communities. Today, hundreds of organizations, including financial institutions, professional sports leagues, and healthcare systems, rely on Everfi to deliver measurable outcomes that benefit learners and drive business impact. To learn more about Everfi, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X/Twitter @Everfi.

