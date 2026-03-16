eVerged Partners with World4Solar to Offer Integrated Electric Vehicle Charging, Solar, and Battery Solutions

Installing EV chargers is a powerful business lever to attract, engage, and retain desirable patrons across a variety of applications and industries. While many perceive EV charging as infrastructure serving only the drivers, it is a critical part of a larger energy ecosystem. Organizations that integrate EV charging with renewable energy and energy storage realize even greater benefits.

Significant Top and Bottom Line Benefits

The Everged Integrated Solar System, powered by World4Solar, provides organizations with these benefits:

Offering EV charging is a great way for commercial businesses to bring in additional revenue, both from drivers paying to charge and through additional spending while they are waiting.

Employers increasingly utilize on-site EV charging as a desirable benefit that attracts and retains key talent.

Integrating EV charging with existing or added renewable energy generation and storage enables organizations to create the additional energy needed to power the chargers while reducing reliance and costs associated with pulling power from the utility grid.

This integrated energy ecosystem also allows facilities to have greater control over their energy use, avoiding expensive demand charges.

The ability to generate energy also creates the opportunity to participate in energy arbitrage with local utilities, further increasing the financial benefits of an integrated energy ecosystem.

Combining EV charging with renewable energy elevates an organization's brand equity through material and visible sustainability actions.

Flexible Solutions

The Everged Integrated Solar System can accommodate virtually any use case, including locations with limited space, making it ideal for larger sites or tight urban deployments alike. The sleek canopy design not only provides flexibility on deployment locations but also provides a great experience for drivers while they are charging and facilities teams who do not have to worry about equipment being exposed to precipitation. Organizations such as hotels, entertainment venues, recreational destinations, educational campuses, retail outlets, and public spaces are all ideal locations for this solution.

Attractive Business Model

The availability of incentive funding to support installing EV charging remains strong, often defraying most or all the installation costs. When an Everged Integrated Solar System is deployed, the energy generation also makes the project eligible for power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the local utility. This allows Everged to offer a full integrated project to an eligible organization with no out of pocket cost and revenue sharing of charging proceeds from the moment the chargers are powered on. Everged exclusively offers this business model through its Zero Cost Integrated Solution offering.

"Every organization is looking to expand their revenue potential with as little investment as possible," shared James Dion, president of Everged. "The Everged Integrated Solar System is an exciting offering because it goes beyond powering vehicles and drivers – it empowers businesses. Creating a solution with material operational and financial advantages plus meaningful sustainability contributions means everyone wins."

"World4Solar was founded on the principle of creating practical solutions that expand access to free and reliable energy," commented Marc Hofer, chief executive officer at World4Solar. "Partnering with Everged to leverage our solar canopies and batteries to power EV charging, especially in locations where it might not otherwise be practical, delivers on that promise to promote energy equality."

About eVerged

Everged is a leading energy solutions company powering the future of clean mobility through four pillars: Electrification, Renewables, Connectivity, and Autonomous. The company develops smart, eco-friendly EV charging systems that integrate renewable energy and grid technology to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation. From consultation and design to implementation and support, Everged delivers complete, connected solutions that turn energy infrastructure into intelligent, grid-positive assets. Its nationwide rollout of EV supply equipment is accelerating the transition to cleaner, more efficient, and resilient energy systems. Learn more at everged.com.

About World4Solar

Las Vegas-based World4Solar delivers the latest solar technologies, combining high efficiency, modularity, and intelligent use of available space for a greener future. In densely populated areas where space is scarce, our easy-to-install solar freestanding canopy systems transform urban spaces—like parking lots—into autonomous power plants without affecting their original use. Store energy in an integrated battery, use to charge EVs. Learn more at www.world4solar.com.

SOURCE Everged, LLC