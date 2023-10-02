EverGlade Consulting Founder and National Consulting Leader, Eric Jia-Sobota, Announces Support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry through EverGladeCares

News provided by

EverGlade Consulting

02 Oct, 2023, 05:13 ET

By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting, a market leader in delivering strategic solutions and services, announced today that its philanthropic arm, EverGladeCares, has choosen Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry as its first area of support. This support marks the beginning of a new era for EverGladeCares, which is shifting its initiatives from pandemic response to long-term community support, aligning with non-profits that echo the values and mission of EverGlade Consulting.

EverGladeCares is a force multiplier. (PRNewsfoto/Eric Jia-Sobota)
In the past, EverGladeCares focused primarily on combating the immediate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its efforts ranged from setting up supply chains for medical equipment to providing critical public health consultancy. However, with the evolution of global needs, EverGladeCares is extending its focus to create a sustainable impact in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and community welfare.

"Our work during the pandemic taught us the value of immediate action, but also the significance of sustainable impact. This support to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry represents an investment in shaping the future of our communities," said Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder and CEO of EverGlade Consulting. "As we pivot our initiatives, we aim to empower organizations that share EverGlade's commitment to innovation, integrity, and inclusivity."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry is a non-profit organization committed to igniting the inherent potential in the youth of our communities through mentorship programs. The donation from EverGladeCares will directly support mentor-mentee pairings, education modules, and community outreach, thereby amplifying the positive change that the organization aims to achieve.

By partnering with impactful non-profits, EverGladeCares aims to act as a catalyst for positive change, extending beyond monetary donations to include skill-based volunteering and mentorship programs. EverGlade Consulting's extensive network of professionals will also be leveraged to maximize the impact of these partnerships.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, reach out to: [email protected]

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

