Evergreen announced as the newest member of the Cyclyx consortium

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a consortium-based post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, has announced the addition of Evergreen, North America's largest producer of recycled PET (rPET), to the Cyclyx consortium.

Evergreen is a highly sought-after supplier of food and non-food grade rPET for global brands looking to create a meaningful change in the amount of recycled material used to generate new products and help companies meet their sustainability goals. Partnerships with municipalities and private recycling enterprises give Evergreen access to recyclable materials which have been sorted and made ready for other uses, a practice that falls directly in line with 10 to 90®, the mission brand of Cyclyx, which creates collaborations along the value chain to increase the recycling rate of plastics from 10% to 90%.

Evergreen ESG + Marketing Director, Jason Wiff, shared "Evergreen is extremely excited to join Cyclyx consortium. It's increasingly apparent that recycling, particularly in North America, needs to change in order to be successful. Only by working hard together can we get closer to 100% recyclability rate of plastics, and further meet sustainability goals for ourselves, for our customers, and for Earth's entire ecosystem."

Vice President of Member Engagement for Cyclyx, Ron Sherga, said, "Cyclyx and Evergreen share a mutual goal of diverting post-use plastics away from landfills and into recycling streams, which makes them a valuable addition to the consortium. Evergreen's expertise in all grades of rPET space will help to support our future collaborations and take-back programs as we progress on our mission to increase the recycling rate of plastics from 10% to 90%."

