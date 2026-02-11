Evergreen Home Loans Appoints Divisional Leadership to Accelerate National Growth

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans announced the promotion of internal Evergreen leaders Joe Moley and Brett Evertz to Divisional Managers, reinforcing the company's commitment to developing leadership from within as it executes its long-term national growth strategy.

Rooted in the Pacific Northwest, Evergreen Home Loans has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint over the past two years into additional key markets across Montana, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, the Southeast, and the Midwest. This growth reflects the company's thoughtful, people-first approach to expansion.

These leadership appointments further support Evergreen's ability to scale while maintaining strong operational alignment and consistent branch support across markets.

"Our growth has always started from within," said Robert Lipston, Head of Production at Evergreen Home Loans. "Joe Moley and Brett Evertz are proven leaders who understand our culture, our values, and the needs of our branches. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our footprint and supporting our teams at a higher level."

In their new roles, Moley and Evertz will provide divisional leadership across Evergreen's expanding markets, supporting branch teams through strategic guidance, coaching, and operational alignment.

Both leaders bring years of Evergreen experience, deep operational knowledge, and a strong focus on mentorship and leadership development. Their expanded responsibilities further strengthen Evergreen's ability to support its teams while maintaining the high-touch culture that has defined the company for nearly four decades.

Evergreen's growth strategy centers on investing in its people through leadership development, clear career pathways, and long-term succession planning, building a strong leadership bench to support sustainable national expansion.

To support this continued growth, Evergreen Home Loans is actively partnering with experienced mortgage professionals who want to help shape the next chapter of a people-first organization. Learn more about career opportunities at discoverEHL.com.

