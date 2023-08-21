EVERGREEN HOME LOANS™ ASSOCIATES ACKNOWLEDGED FOR DELIVERING EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender offering origination, funding, and servicing in the Western U.S., announced that four of its loan officers and teams are on the Experience.com list of Top 1% Mortgage Loan Officers for customer rating. Additionally, Evergreen also secured a spot in the Top 10 in the Large Division Mortgage Company category.

Evergreen is among the 300+ mortgage lenders registered within the Experience.com customer satisfaction index. Out of the 50,000 loan officers encompassed by this index, the following associates and teams from Evergreen have secured their positions in the Top 1% of Loan Officers in Customer Rating:

Corey Newell

Kendra Graybeal

Ruby Grynberg

Team Scott Reynolds

"At Evergreen, our mission is to deliver on time and as promised while providing a WOW customer experience. We are grateful for our exceptional associates who make this come true as witnessed by the customer sentiment," said Tamra Rieger, President of Evergreen Home Loans.

Experience.com, a leading provider of Customer Experience Management Software, has announced its 2022 Top Performers in the Mortgage Industry. This marks the fifth consecutive year of honoring exceptional mortgage professionals and companies that have exemplified remarkable customer service and performance throughout the preceding year. The competition evaluates loan officers through extensive analysis of countless customer reviews, survey participation rates, and star ratings submitted on the Experience.com platform. This award is presented to the top 1% of participating loan officers who have consistently showcased exceptional levels of customer satisfaction.

Scott Harris, CEO of Experience.com, mentioned, "This year's winners have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their customers with high volumes of positive reviews and robust survey completion rates. Each of the honored professionals and companies have utilized the Experience.com platform effectively to elevate their customer service, enhance their online reputation, and drive growth." Regarding the program's authenticity, Scott Harris added, "To ensure integrity, our experience management platform is directly connected to each company's loan origination system. This enables the automatic sending of customer satisfaction surveys after closing to every individual listed on each application with a unique email address, meaning mortgage professionals can't choose who receives a survey. We use a proprietary algorithm and weighting to arrive at the final results."

To view the complete list of Experience.com's Top 2022 Loan Officers for Customer Satisfaction, please visit www.try.experience.com/resources/2022-top-performer-results/.

To learn more about Evergreen Home Loans, please visit www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Individuals seeking employment opportunities can explore the latest career options on the Careers page at www.evergreenhomeloans.com/why-evergreen/mortgage-jobs.

About Evergreen Home Loans

Evergreen Home Loans has offices in six western states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. The company is also licensed to originate loans in Colorado, Montana, Texas and Wyoming. For over three decades, Evergreen has served local communities with affordable home loan products while focusing exclusively on home lending. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen offers a full range of loan products including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing and construction financing programs. More information about Evergreen can be found on its website at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. For individual and company license information visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/

