EVERGREEN HOME LOANS PRESIDENT TAMRA RIEGER NAMED 2023 HOUSINGWIRE WOMEN OF INFLUENCE LIST

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender in the Western U.S., recently announced that Tamra Rieger, President of Evergreen Home Loans, was named as a HousingWire's 2023 Women of Influence award winner. The award honors 100 women shaping and propelling the mortgage, real estate, and fintech industries forward.

"HousingWire's Women of Influence award is one of the housing industry's most prestigious honors, recognizing the most powerful and transformative leaders in the housing economy," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "HousingWire is proud to recognize such a distinguished group of female executives whose commitment to excellence and leadership is helping redefine what success looks like in housing."

HousingWire's Women of Influence are carefully selected by their selection committee based on their outstanding professional achievements within their respective organizations, along with their significant contributions to the industry at large. The review process also takes into account their involvement in community outreach, the impact on clients, and their success, making it a comprehensive evaluation that guides the committee's final decision.

"I am humbled to be recognized for this prestigious award and proud of the diverse and inclusive company we have built together," said Tamra Rieger, President of Evergreen Home Loans. "We truly have an environment where everyone is valued, respected, and empowered to bring their unique perspectives to the table. As a mentor and a coach, experiencing our team thrive and grow, especially our incredible women leaders, has been the most rewarding part of this journey."

Rieger is a 27-year veteran of the mortgage industry, in her role as President at Evergreen, Tamra identifies and communicates Evergreen's key differentiators and what gives them a competitive advantage, oversees production leadership and growth strategies, identifies, and implements new models including technology and process to drive customer value, loan officer engagement and company profitability.

As a prominent voice in the constantly evolving mortgage industry, Rieger is a member of the Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae lender advisory board, a prestigious position held by a select group of fewer than 30 lenders nationwide. Tamra considers it an honor to participate in this advisory board and shares her insight on matters that impact the industry.

To learn more about Evergreen Home Loans, visit www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Individuals seeking opportunities can view the latest career opportunities on the Careers page at www.evergreenhomeloans.com/why-evergreen/mortgage-jobs.

About Evergreen Home Loans

Evergreen Home Loans has offices in six western states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. The company is also licensed to originate loans in Colorado, Montana, Texas and Wyoming. For over three decades, Evergreen has served local communities with affordable home loan products while focusing exclusively on home lending. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen offers a full range of loan products including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing and construction financing programs. More information about Evergreen can be found on its website at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. For individual and company license information visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

