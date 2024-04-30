Evergreen Home Loans™ Wins Top 50 Mortgage Company

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender offering origination, funding, and servicing in the Western U.S., announced its recognition as a Top 50 Mortgage Company. This accolade highlights our commitment to not just excel in the industry but to also provide our Loan Officers with groundbreaking tools and products that set them apart. Our suite of exclusive products includes:

CashUp™ by Evergreen: A unique program enabling clients to make robust cash offers, thereby giving our Loan Officers a competitive edge.

StepUp: A solution that allows clients to purchase their new home before selling their current one, facilitated seamlessly by our Loan Officers.

Security Plus Seller Guarantee®: A program that bolsters proposals with a guarantee, ensuring a secure and efficient selling process, further empowering our Loan Officers.

Evergreen Home Loans Houses 15 Top 1% Mortgage Loan Originators

In a further testament to our commitment to excellence, we are thrilled to celebrate 15 of our Loan Officers who have achieved Top 1% Mortgage Loan Originator status nationwide. This elite group exemplifies our dedication to providing exceptional service and includes:

• Ryan Dorman • Siara Jay • Michael Newmann • Kevin Everett • Peter Johnston (Fritz) • Amber Page • Melissa Foster • Dylan Langei • Scott Reynolds • Kendra Graybeal • Corey Newell • Sam Slatten • Ruby Grynberg • Sam Newell • Nicole Walker

At Evergreen Home Loans, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, where our Loan Officers are equipped to achieve great successes and provide unparalleled service to their clients. Join us in celebrating this remarkable achievement and the bright future that lies ahead with our innovative products and exceptional team.

About Evergreen Home Loans

Founded in 1987, Evergreen Home Loans is a pioneer in the real estate finance industry, known for its unique selling proposition of providing unique home buying strategies and assisting clients and their community in making winning offers. Evergreen Home Loans continues its a lifelong belief that we can change the world, one relationship at a time.

