Evergreen Nephrology and Nephrology Associates of Central Florida Partnering to Bring a New Standard of Kidney Care to Patients

Aug. 15, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology and Nephrology Associates of Central Florida announce a partnership to raise the standard of kidney care in the Orlando area. The new partnership will offer a multi-dimensional approach for people living with kidney disease, caring for the whole person beyond their physical health.

With an estimated 37 million adults in the US living with kidney disease, Evergreen and partners like Nephrology Associate of Central Florida have many opportunities to positively impact the lives of people like Max Wood. At the time Evergreen started working with Max's nephrologist, Max had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for over nine years. Evergreen's care team met with Max and worked with him to create a care plan specific to his needs and lifestyle.   

"The Evergreen program can make a huge difference in the lives of all of us patients," Max explained. "I believe this program can substantially impact the lives of us with [chronic kidney disease] with earlier intervention and added support. The bottom line: I am a huge fan of this program." 

"Kidney disease is a significant, life-altering event that impacts all aspects of a person's life – and that of their loved ones," explains Craig Goguen, CEO at Evergreen Nephrology. "Working as a team, Evergreen Nephrology and Nephrology Associates of Central Florida will offer a new, patient-centered approach to caring for those living with chronic kidney disease in Central Florida, ensuring that each patient receives care that is tailored to their specific needs." 

"Our team at Nephrology Associates of Central Florida is excited to partner with Evergreen Nephrology to provide care and support in an effort to change the outlook for patients in their kidney care journey," said Uday Ranjit, MD. "We believe this partnership will provide unprecedented support and resources to our nephrology team and value to our patients' care." 

About Evergreen Nephrology 
Evergreen Nephrology takes a patient-centric approach to kidney care. In collaboration with nephrologist and payor partners, Evergreen is fostering a holistic-care experience for individuals living with chronic kidney disease by empowering them through shared decision making to take an active role in their own health. With over 700 provider partners across 17 states, Evergreen is making personalized, physician-led care the national standard for kidney care. Learn more at EvergreenNephrology.com 

Nephrology Associates of Central Florida  
Nephrology Associates of Central Florida is a full-service nephrology practice serving residents throughout Central Florida. Since 1974, we have been offering progressive care for our patients - being among the first practices in the state to perform vascular access for dialysis patients and providing transplant support for over twenty years. Our team of 16 physicians and staff strives to provide our patients with optimal care, as well as respect and compassion. Learn more at NACFLA.com  

