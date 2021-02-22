Evergy Extends Services and Advanced Metering Contract with Landis+Gyr

CHAM, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (LAND.SW) and Evergy Inc. have signed a 13-year contract that extends the smart grid services agreement for Evergy's Kansas Central and Kansas Central South utility operations and includes the addition of advanced meters to update and expand grid management capabilities.

The agreement aligns existing contracts for Evergy utility operating entities until 2034. Under terms of the agreement, Landis+Gyr will continue to provide hosting of AMI operating software, field maintenance and monitoring of network equipment. Additionally, Evergy will be installing new advanced meters throughout the term of the agreement to update residential and commercial services in select areas of its service territory.

"Smart grid technologies have a growing importance for our grid modernization efforts as we seek to transform our operations to a focus on clean energy. Not only are these initiatives important for increased efficiency, but they are also crucial to maintain a reliable and resilient grid in the future," said Jeff Beasley, Vice President of Customer Operations at Evergy.

Evergy utilities began deploying Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® AMI network in 2010 and have since begun a process for updating older meters to meet new data and operational requirements.

"Our long-term relationship with Evergy has always been focused on solving operational challenges with technology and teamwork," said Prasanna Venkatesan, Landis+Gyr's Executive Vice President of the Americas region. "We're excited about the opportunity to work with Evergy on new ways to leverage their AMI technology to improve the customer experience and grid management for the next decade."

Evergy has deployed Gridstream Connect, a comprehensive IoT device platform built on a leading-edge smart grid network that connects intelligent devices, such as meters and sensors, across the utility distribution system. By leveraging hardware, software and application development, Gridstream Connect provides a strong and flexible platform for smart grid and utility IoT applications that support clean, reliable and affordable energy delivery, while helping manage a future-ready grid.

About Evergy, Inc.

Evergy, Inc. serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. We were formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. We generate nearly half the power we provide to homes and businesses with emission-free sources. We support our local communities where we live and work, and strive to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2019, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,500 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

