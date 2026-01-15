Everi Launches "Vi" Mobile Games Solution with the Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma

Industry-first technology combines Everi Digital Class II Games, CashClub Wallet, Everi Compliance and Loyalty Products to extend gameplay beyond casino floor within the Muscogee Nation's Class II Mobile Gaming App

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi, an IGT brand, today announced the first installation of Vi® – its revolutionary, all-in-one, reservation-wide mobile gaming solution, with the Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma. Delivered through Everi's BeOn™ mobile services, the Vi platform combines Everi Digital games, CashClub Wallet® technology, the Everi Compliance Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") solution, and Trilogy™ loyalty platform. With proven content from the gaming floor and the digital gaming market, Vi extends the gaming entertainment experience beyond the casino floor within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee Nation Reservation.

Now available on the App Store and Google Play, the Muscogee Nation's Class II Mobile Gaming App enables patrons to play more than 30 popular Everi Class II games on their mobile devices. Hit titles include Cash Machine®, Wicked Wheel Panda® and innovative non-reel games such as Hot Spot Multipliers™. The flexible Vi platform is the only single-supplier, all-in-one Class II on-property mobile games solution available in the market.

"Everi Vi gives us a modern way to meet our players at their preferred touchpoint and extend our offerings beyond the traditional gaming floor," said Andy Langston, Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises COO. "We are always working to strengthen the guest experience and build loyalty across our properties. Vi provides our players with convenient options that support deeper engagement with the full range of our entertainment offerings."

"Launching Everi Vi with the Muscogee Nation gives players more ways to stay connected to their favorite games beyond the casino floor," said Hector Fernandez, IGT Incoming CEO. "By bringing games, payments, loyalty and compliance together in one mobile experience, Vi makes it easier for players to engage and for operators to deliver a seamless, trusted experience."

With full mobile enrollment capabilities for patrons, Vi seamlessly integrates into existing casino systems while offering additional engagement opportunities via loyalty programs and, where available, self-service kiosks for funding, ratings, rewards, and promotions. Vi is GLI certified for Class II and Class III gaming.

For more information, visit IGT.com, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X, or watch IGT videos on YouTube.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

About Muscogee Nation Enterprises

In addition to its flagship property, River Spirit Casino Resort, Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises operates 10 additional casino locations in Bristow, Beggs, Checotah, Holdenville, Lake Eufaula, Muskogee, Okemah and Okmulgee. MNGE employs about 2,200 Muscogee Nation citizens and Oklahomans throughout northeast Oklahoma. The new Coweta Casino Hotel is scheduled to open in March 2026.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (775) 448-0257

© 2026 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE IGT