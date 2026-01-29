Company launches multi-channel campaign to honor the jackpot-paying legacy of the most successful slot theme of all time and reward slot players with exciting prizes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT, a global gaming leader, announces the 30th anniversary of the wildly popular Wheel of Fortune Slots game. Famous for awarding players $1 million-plus life-changing jackpots and the familiar "WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE!" chant that can be heard across a casino floor, Wheel of Fortune Slots is credited for changing the casino experience as the gaming industry's first licensed slots game.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/igt/9371951-en-igt-celebrates-30-years-of-wheel-of-fortune-slots

IGT Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Wheel of Fortune Slots Speed Speed IGT Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Wheel of Fortune Slots IGT's Wheel of Fortune Cash on Reels on the RISE55™ Cabinet

To recognize this monumental milestone, IGT kicked off a multi-month celebration that includes new product launches, coast-to-coast in-casino celebrations, contests run via Instagram and Facebook, slots influencer collaborations, a new creative campaign, a week of integrations to be featured on "Wheel of Fortune," and more.

"For three decades, IGT's Wheel of Fortune Slots have captivated slots players around the world and earned a reputation for delivering world-class entertainment combined with huge jackpots in casinos and online," said Hector Fernandez, IGT Incoming CEO. "Through our relationship with Sony Pictures Television and Carnival Cruise Line®, IGT created a robust campaign for 2026 that honors the legacy of Wheel of Fortune Slots, while rewarding players and delivering value to our customers worldwide."

A highly anticipated element of the campaign is IGT's "Spin and Sail Cruise." Presented in partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, IGT's Spin and Sail Cruise empowers select casinos across the U.S. to reward players with eight-day cruises aboard the Carnival Jubilee®, where travelers will compete in a slot tournament with a $1 million prize pool. Players also have the chance to win a seat aboard the November Spin and Sail Cruise via contests run on the IGT Jackpots Facebook and IGT Gaming North America Instagram pages.

"Our longstanding relationship with IGT has been a remarkable success, and we're thrilled to continue building on that momentum as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of IGT's Wheel of Fortune Slots," said Suzanne Prete, Sony Pictures Television, President, Game Shows. "Much like our Wheel of Fortune game show, IGT's Wheel of Fortune Slots is a category leader that resonates with a wide audience, and we value IGT 's enduring commitment to the franchise."

IGT licenses the exclusive rights to the legendary Wheel of Fortune brand across gaming, lottery, iGaming and iLottery, and non-exclusive rights to distribute Wheel of Fortune content for free-to-play social casinos, from Sony Pictures Television, which owns and produces the long-running television program.

For Wheel of Fortune Slots anniversary updates visit www.IGTJackpots.com/WheelofFortune. For a chance to win a booking on the Spin and Sail Cruise, follow IGT on Facebook and Instagram.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (775) 448-0257

© 2026 IGT

©2026 Califon Productions, Inc.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE IGT