IGT PlaySports and Island View Casino Resort Introduce World-Class Retail Sports Betting

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT today announced Island View Casino Resort is now live with IGT's PlaySports™ retail sports betting technology and services. Patrons at both Island View and Beach View Casino Resorts in Gulfport, Miss. have the opportunity place a variety of sports wagers via the IGT PlaySports platform and utilize self-service betting kiosks, while the IGT Trading Advisory Services team will help the casino streamline operations, personalize offers, and localize the casinos' betting menus.

The upgrade to Island View Casino Resort's sports wagering infrastructure extends IGT PlaySports' footprint in Mississippi, where it supplies its sports betting technology to multiple operators throughout the state.

"This launch with IGT PlaySports propels our ongoing initiative to enhance the sports betting experiences for our patrons," said Peter Smith, Island View Casino Resort Sportsbook Manager. "IGT PlaySports' proven technology and experienced trading advisory team will engage patrons in more meaningful ways, while the reliability of the platform will help drive value across our properties."

"IGT PlaySports and Island View Casino Resort are working together to deliver a world-class sports betting experience that is aligned with local market opportunities and player preferences," said Joe Bertolone, IGT SVP, Sports Betting. "As a preferred supplier in the region, IGT PlaySports continues to build its presence in key states. We are uniquely positioned to provide a sports betting offering and advisory services that will engage and retain players and meet Island View's unique needs."

IGT PlaySports is a leading B2B sports betting supplier in North America and was named "Sportsbook Platform Provider of the Year" at the 2024 EGR North America Awards. For more information, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT PlaySports on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

