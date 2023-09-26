EVERI PAYMENTS INC. ANNOUNCES RECENT SUCCESS IN THE MATTER OF Everi Payments Inc. ("Petitioner") v. Sightline Payments LLC ("Patent Owner") HELD BEFORE THE USPTO, PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Payments Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary and FinTech business of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced the Company's victory in five inter partes review proceedings held before the UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ("USPTO") PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD (the "PTAB").

Patent Owner Sightline Payments LLC (hereinafter "Sightline") originally filed a lawsuit against Everi and its affiliate in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas: Sightline Payments LLC v. Everi Holdings Inc., et al, No. 6:21-cv-01015-ADA (W.D. Tex.) (filed September 30, 2021) (hereinafter the "Texas Action"). In the Texas Action, Sightline alleged that Everi's "Cash Club Wallet" product infringed upon certain claims in five patents owned by Sightline (collectively, the "Sightline Patents"). On June 1, 2022, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright dismissed the Texas case.

Parallel to its defense in the Texas Action, Everi filed petitions for inter partes review proceedings before the PTAB, challenging all the claims asserted against Everi in the Texas Action. Beginning on August 30, 2023, the PTAB issued five Final Written Decisions holding that all of the patent claims asserted by Sightline against Everi were "unpatentable" as obvious, thus, invalidating those claims. A patent claim is unpatentable under federal law if the differences between the claimed subject matter and the prior art are such that the subject matter, as a whole, would have been obvious at the time the invention was made to a person of ordinary skill in the art to which said subject matter pertains.

Kate Lowenhar-Fisher, Chief Legal Officer of Everi, said, "Everi is gratified that after reviewing all of the facts and testimony, the PTAB found in our favor. As with all litigation there is uncertainty and additional appeals may be forthcoming. Our company will continue to provide its best-in-class technology while respecting the valid intellectual property rights of others."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com .

