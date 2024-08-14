Everlight Solar Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Minnesota’s Best Award

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to accept its fourth consecutive Minnesota's Best award. This acknowledgment serves as a testament to Everlight's dedication to delivering top-tier solar solutions customized to address the diverse needs of communities throughout Minnesota. Each year, Minnesota's largest media company, the Star Tribune, organizes Minnesota's Best, a best-of contest where businesses are nominated and voted on by community members.

A series of notable achievements and initiatives have marked Everlight Solar's journey to this milestone. Over the past year, the company has expanded its services in the midwest, specifically in Milwaukee, WI. This expansion not only reflects Everlight Solar's commitment to innovation but also enhances its ability to deliver tailored, cutting-edge solutions that maximize energy efficiency and sustainability.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized as Minnesota's Best Solar Energy Provider for the fourth year in a row," said Will Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar. "This award reflects the relentless effort our team puts into everything we do."

In addition to its technological advancements, Everlight Solar has also focused on community engagement and education. A proud sponsor of Gopher Athletics, Everlight Solar participated in several outreach programs, such as Second Harvest Heartland and Open Door Food Pantry, and sponsored dozens of youth sports teams and local events in the Twin Cities.

As Everlight Solar persists in serving the land of 10,000 lakes and promoting clean energy solutions throughout the Midwest, this recognition inspires them to strive even more diligently toward a brighter, more sustainable future for everyone.

To see more Everlight Solar awards, visit their blog.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

