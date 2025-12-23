Everlight Solar Spreads Holiday Cheer Across the Midwest

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar proudly closed out the holiday season by giving back to communities across the Midwest. Team members from multiple offices volunteered and helped donate gifts to support local families and organizations in need.

In Madison, Wisconsin, Everlight volunteered with Santas Without Chimneys , helping sort and wrap gifts to ensure children in the community experienced a joyful holiday season. They also donated gifts to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, supporting a local family of five during the holiday season.

Everlight Solar staff member poses for a picture after wrapping gifts for local children. Members of the Everlight team celebrate wrapping gifts for Wisconsin families and children. Members of the Everlight crew donate toys to Children’s Minnesota.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, team volunteered at the Waukesha Food Pantry , assisting with food distribution efforts that support families throughout the area. Additionally, they donated gifts to Children's Wisconsin , helping to bring comfort and joy to young patients during the holiday season.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, Everlight team members volunteered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities , supporting programming that provides a safe and engaging environment for youth. The Minneapolis offices also donated gifts to Children's Minnesota , helping brighten the holidays for children and their families.

The Omaha, Nebraska team partnered with Omaha Parks and Recreation , volunteering to support community programs, and donated gifts to Toys for Tots, contributing to the organization's mission of delivering holiday joy to children in need.

"Giving back has always been part of our roots," says President and CEO William Creech. "When you're part of a community, you take care of it—and that's something we're proud to do." Everlight Solar remains committed to making a positive impact through clean energy solutions and ongoing community involvement across its expanding footprint.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com .

