Everlight Solar Earns Comparably's Best Company Culture Award

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized with Comparably's Best Company Culture Award for 2025. This marks Everlight Solar's fourth consecutive year receiving this prestigious honor.

This award recognizes Everlight Solar's ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where staff members feel supported, motivated, and connected. Its culture centers around growth, collaboration, and genuine community—values that continue to drive its success.

One staff member shared, "You feel supported from day one. You're surrounded by people who want to see you win and who celebrate every milestone with you."

Throughout the past year, Everlight Solar introduced new team initiatives, hosted companywide events, and celebrated achievements that further strengthened its community. From collaborative projects to spirited competitions and team game nights, the company remains dedicated to cultivating an environment where staff feel valued, inspired, and empowered.

Everlight Solar believes that when people feel encouraged to succeed, they achieve their best work and also enjoy the journey.

Individuals interested in joining one of the nation's top workplace cultures are encouraged to explore Everlight Solar's current career opportunities.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

