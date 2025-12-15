Everlight Solar CEO Named on Comparably's 2025 Best CEOs List

News provided by

Everlight Solar

Dec 15, 2025, 13:07 ET

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to announce that President and CEO William Creech has been named one of Comparably's Best CEOs of 2025, a recognition driven entirely by staff members' sentiment. The award reflects the voice of Everlight Solar's staff, who consistently commend Creech's commitment to transparency, growth, and a unified mission.

Continue Reading
Everlight Solar wins Comparably's Best CEO Award.
Everlight Solar wins Comparably's Best CEO Award.

Comparably's Best CEOs list is determined by ratings on leadership vision, communication, and the ability to inspire. Creech's inclusion highlights his dedication to building an environment where team members feel empowered to take ownership, challenge themselves, and pursue meaningful, purpose-driven work.

Under Creech's leadership, Everlight Solar has expanded into new regions, accelerated innovation in clean energy, and strengthened a company culture grounded in teamwork, opportunity, and continuous improvement. His guidance has helped position Everlight Solar as one of the most dynamic and people-focused solar organizations in the nation.

Creech shares, "This recognition is truly thanks to the incredible people who work here. When you put a group of resilient people together, it's easy to accomplish amazing things. I'm grateful for what we're building here."

As Everlight Solar celebrates this achievement, the company looks ahead to its next chapter of growth with continued focus on investing in its people.

For those inspired by strong leadership and meaningful career opportunities, Everlight Solar invites candidates to explore open roles and discover what makes the company a place where leaders and future leaders thrive.

About Everlight Solar
Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's Best Compensation Award for 2025

Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's Best Compensation Award for 2025

Everlight Solar announces its recognition with Comparably's 2025 Best Compensation Award. This distinction reflects their ongoing commitment to...
Everlight Solar Strengthens Midwest Communities This Thanksgiving Season

Everlight Solar Strengthens Midwest Communities This Thanksgiving Season

Everlight Solar marked another year of meaningful community support as team members across Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Nebraska came together to make...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics