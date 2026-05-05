Everlight Solar Certified to Offer NCCER Training Programs

MADISON, Wis., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to announce that it has been approved to offer courses from the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). This marks a significant milestone in their commitment to delivering exceptional training and development.

Everlight Solar Team Lead Teaches Students

This partnership marks a significant step forward for Everlight Solar as it continues to invest in the growth and expertise of its team members. NCCER's curriculum is trusted nationwide for setting the standard in construction and technical education, and being approved to offer their courses internally is both an honor and an exciting opportunity.

Courses are already underway, providing Everlight Solar team members with hands-on access to recognized credentials that enhance their skills, confidence, and career progression in the solar industry.

"Everlight University stringently follows the curriculum of NCCER and Pearson, but also incorporates supplemental learning such as weekly code questions, field trips, hands-on projects, and real-life examples from professors' experience in the trades," states Brodie Idler, Team Lead Electrician. "This builds better relationships with students and progresses their learning far beyond the minimum requirements of the curriculum."

Everlight Solar is proud to empower its team with education that aligns with the highest industry standards. By partnering with NCCER, Everlight is strengthening its workforce and contributing to the overall professionalism and credibility of the solar and construction industries.

About NCCER

The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing education and certification in the construction trades. As a 501(c)(3) foundation, NCCER creates nationally recognized training programs that promote safety, productivity, and long-term career development across the industry.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight has expanded its lineup to include Roofing and Exteriors, offering homeowners a total home transformation. With amazing service, expert installation, and the best warranties in the business, it has never been easier to upgrade your home's curb appeal and energy efficiency. See the difference at everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar