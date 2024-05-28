Everlight Solar Gives Back to Nebraska by Supporting Over 60 Local Organizations

One of Everlight Solar's key initiatives involves organizing food drives to address food insecurity in the Omaha area. By partnering with local food banks such as Food Bank for the Heartland and serving monthly at their warehouse, Everlight Solar has been able to collect and distribute essential food items to those in need, ensuring that families have access to nutritious meals year-round. Learn more about Everlight Solar's annual food drive here.

In addition to food drives, Everlight Solar actively participates in holiday toy donation programs in collaboration with The Salvation Army in Omaha, spreading joy and cheer to children in the community during the festive season. Through generous contributions from staff and community members, Everlight Solar has brightened the holidays for countless children, ensuring that no child goes without a gift to unwrap. Click here to learn how Everlight Solar helped provide a beautiful holiday season for families in Omaha.

Furthermore, Everlight Solar is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for families in need. Through these collaborative efforts, Everlight Solar helps create safe and affordable housing options, empowering families to achieve stability and thrive in their communities. Click here to learn more about Everlight's efforts to support affordable housing in Nebraska.

Volunteerism is a cornerstone of Everlight Solar's community engagement efforts. Staff members regularly volunteer their time and energy to package and handle food donations, assist with community events, and lend a helping hand wherever needed. By rolling up their sleeves and getting involved, the Everlight Solar team embodies the spirit of service and camaraderie that defines the company culture.

These philanthropic initiatives demonstrate Everlight Solar's devotion to the Omaha community. Through food drives, holiday toy donations, affordable housing partnerships, and volunteerism, Everlight Solar continues to embody its core values by positively impacting local organizations and residents. The company remains dedicated to fostering a brighter future for Omaha, building a culture of generosity, and ensuring that families and individuals thrive.

Everlight Solar's unwavering commitment to bolstering various local Nebraska organizations shines through in their remarkable contributions, totaling nearly $500,000. This support is distributed across more than 60 youth sports teams, organizations, events, and scholarships statewide. With a deep understanding of nurturing a vibrant and inclusive society, Everlight Solar has prioritized investing in the future of Nebraska's youth. Their dedication to initiatives in education, athletic development, and community engagement underscores their belief in the transformative potential of the next generation. Through their consistent and substantial support, Everlight Solar continues to fortify the very fabric of the Omaha community, leaving behind a legacy of empowerment and opportunity for generations to come. By supporting education and sustainable initiatives, Everlight enriches lives today and sows the seeds for a more prosperous and environmentally conscious tomorrow.

About Everlight Solar

