Everlight Solar Hosts Inaugural Career Exploration Field Trip for Local Madison High School Seniors

MADISON, Wis., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar, Wisconsin's largest home solar company, proudly hosted its first Career Exploration field trip for local high school seniors. Students from three high schools in the Madison area visited Everlight Solar's headquarters to engage in a day of immersive, hands-on activities designed to introduce them to potential careers in the solar industry.

Around 150 students from Madison East High School, Middleton High School, and Oregon High School participated in the event. The day kicked off with a warm welcome from Everlight Solar's Director of Electrical Operations, Sales Development Manager, and numerous members of Everlight's recruitment team. Each party shared insights about the company's mission and the growing importance of renewable energy.

The students then rotated through various activity stations that highlighted different career paths within Everlight Solar. In the sales games session, students practiced their communication skills, learning the fundamentals of sales through role-playing exercises. The construction relay races gave students a taste of the hands-on hard work involved in installing solar panels, promoting teamwork and problem-solving.

One of the most anticipated activities was the mock interview session. Guided by the company's recruitment professionals, they received valuable feedback on their resumes and interview techniques, gaining confidence and practical skills that will serve them in future job searches.

"This event is all about inspiring the next generation and showing them the exciting opportunities that a career in solar energy can offer. There's an insane amount of jobs in the renewable energy sector, so it's really important to show these students the extent of what's out there - and the opportunities are endless," said Rebekah Harris, Associate Manager of Recruitment at Everlight Solar.

Everlight Solar is committed to supporting educational initiatives that promote sustainability and innovation. By hosting events like the Career Exploration field trip, the company hopes to spark interest in renewable energy careers and build lasting connections with local schools.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

