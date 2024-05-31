Everlight Solar Opens Newest Location in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This significant growth marks another milestone in Everlight Solar's mission to make solar energy simple and affordable for homeowners and businesses across the Midwest. Operations in the Milwaukee area are now fully underway, and the company is ready to serve the community with its industry-leading solar installation and customer service.

Everlight Solar is poised to help Milwaukee residents transition to clean, renewable energy. Post this Everlight Solar staff members clean up the Menomonee River. Everlight Solar installers are dedicated to making your installation an awesome experience.

The Midwest has seen a remarkable surge in solar energy adoption. Everlight Solar is at the forefront of this movement, having installed solar on thousands of homes in the Badger state already, known for its industrious spirit and forward-thinking community. By expanding into Milwaukee, Everlight Solar is poised to help more residents transition to clean, renewable energy. The company's commitment to providing easy access to solar power aligns perfectly with the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions in the region.

"Milwaukee represents a key market for us as we continue to expand our footprint in the Midwest," said Will Creech, President and CEO. "Our goal is to make solar energy accessible and affordable for everyone, and we are excited to bring our expertise to the vibrant Milwaukee community."

Everlight Solar simplifies going solar for homeowners, offering a seamless experience from consultation to installation and beyond. The company's dedicated team handles every aspect of the process, ensuring that customers receive the highest quality service and support. By making solar energy more accessible, Everlight Solar is democratizing the solar energy field.

In addition to its focus on home solar solutions, Everlight Solar's commitment to the community extends beyond solar panels. They collaborate with local organizations, schools, and sports teams to educate the community on environmental awareness and support their neighbors. Everlight is a proud partner of Wisconsin Athletics. Every year, they provide the $5,000 Everlight Solar Clean Energy Scholarship to Badger students who focus their academics and future professional lives on clean, renewable energy and climate change. Partnerships like these underscore the company's commitment to the local community and its dedication to fostering positive, sustainable change through renewable energy.

Everlight Solar's expansion into Milwaukee is a testament to the company's rapid growth and the increasing popularity of solar energy in the Midwest. This expansion means cleaner air, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and a significant step towards a more ecologically balanced urban environment for Wisconsin. As more people own their power, Everlight Solar is well-positioned to lead the charge in making solar energy a standard for households.

For more information about Everlight Solar and its services, please visit www.everlightsolar.com or contact the Milwaukee office at (262) 955-8709.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

