Everlight Solar is Bringing Clean-Energy Jobs to Madison

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the country, Everlight Solar, is expanding rapidly in the Madison area. After establishing themselves in several western states, they have anchored the company's Midwest hub of operations in Madison as they continue to see rapid growth. This year alone, nearly 400 Madison homeowners have enrolled in the company's home solar program that makes it simple for any homeowner to make the move to clean energy.

Since arriving in February of 2019, Everlight Solar has created 18 new jobs in Madison. The company is on a continual hiring spree, with plans to increase employment in the area to over 50 by the end of 2020 to support expansion into surrounding states such as Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana.

"Being part of the Everlight team as we laid the foundation here in Wisconsin has been great. We are growing so fast, but the company still feels like a family," said Mark Nelson, who joined Everlight Solar upon graduating from UW-Stevens Point in May.

The company's entrance into the Madison area has led to a record number of home solar installations. Their fast start is largely attributed to their simple and consumer-friendly approach to solar including easy $0 down financing, 25-year warranties, and responsive local customer support.

"We have found that if we simply focus on providing an amazing customer experience first and foremost, all the other pieces tend to fall into place and good things happen," said Casey Creech, the Chief Revenue Officer of Everlight Solar, who noted that Everlight Solar is on pace to grow by more than 920% in 2019. "It is remarkable. The company is on an incredible growth trajectory this year, and it should simply accelerate in 2020."

The President and CEO of Everlight Solar, Will Creech, is a full-time resident of Madison and is committed to building the company the right way in his hometown. "I live here. I bump into our customers at the grocery store all the time. I love to see how much we have grown here in Madison as we have seen the community really embrace the green energy movement in a big way.

"We are building a sustainable business focused on sustainable, clean energy. We plan on having a major presence in Madison for the next several decades, so we aren't taking any shortcuts. The exciting thing is we are perfectly positioned here in Madison to function as a hub of operations for the entire Midwest region."

William also detailed plans to build a new office and warehouse in the Madison area in the near future, highlighting the company's long-term commitment to the region. "I live here. I am building a home here. My daughter goes to school here. Madison is home. This is the perfect place for a green energy company to thrive."

