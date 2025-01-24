Everlight Solar: Voted One of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work

VERONA, Wis., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar's mission has always been to brighten the world with renewable energy while fostering a culture that empowers and inspires. They are thrilled to announce that they have been honored as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list is based on staff feedback, making this award a true testament to their exceptional workplace.

The culture at Everlight Solar is built on collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect. Post this Everlight Solar wins Glassdoor's Best Places to Work award.

Celebrating The Team

This recognition belongs to their staff, whose dedication to growing the Everlight Solar culture has shaped them into a one-of-a-kind workplace. Winning Glassdoor's Best Place to Work is a milestone and a promise to strive for excellence. As they grow, they remain dedicated to their team, customers, and clean energy mission.

President and CEO William Creech states: "At Everlight Solar, our employer mission has always been about empowering our people. Winning Glassdoor's Best Places to Work is an award that embodies the culture of collaboration, innovation, and support we've built together. This award belongs to each team that makes Everlight Solar what it is today."

What Sets Everlight Solar's Culture Apart

The culture at Everlight Solar is built on collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect. Here are some key elements that make their workplace truly special:

Open Communication : They prioritize transparency and encourage feedback at all levels. Regular team meetings and an open-door policy ensure that every voice is heard.

: They prioritize transparency and encourage feedback at all levels. Regular team meetings and an open-door policy ensure that every voice is heard. Employee Recognition : Celebrating individual and team achievements is a cornerstone of their culture. They ensure their team feels valued , whether through shoutouts during meetings or formal recognition programs.

: Celebrating individual and team achievements is a cornerstone of their culture. They ensure their team feels valued whether through shoutouts during meetings or formal recognition programs. Focus on Growth : They invest in their team's development through mentorship programs, training sessions, and opportunities to take on leadership roles. They aren't just staff members, they are keen on professional development and leaders in the making.

: They invest in their team's development through mentorship programs, training sessions, and opportunities to take on leadership roles. They aren't just staff members, they are keen on professional development and leaders in the making. Community Engagement: Giving back is a massive part of who they are. From volunteering initiatives in each area we serve throughout the Midwest to supporting local organizations, they are passionate about making a positive impact beyond their business.

In addition to being named one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work, Everlight Solar has received several other accolades, including many Comparably Awards, such as Best Company Culture, Best CEO, and Best Work-Life Balance.

Looking for a Career That Inspires?

If you're searching for a workplace where you can grow, make a difference, and be part of a supportive community, Everlight Solar is the place for you. Visit open roles on their careers page to explore opportunities and see why they are consistently recognized as a top employer.

Together, they are lighting the way to a brighter, greener future.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar