Everlight Solar Wins Better Business Bureau Spark Award

27 Sep, 2023

TWIN CITIES, Minn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar, a leading provider of sustainable solar energy solutions in the Midwest, is thrilled to announce that they have been honored with the prestigious Metro Area Better Business Bureau Spark Award in Minnesota. This recognition proves Everlight Solar's commitment to upholding the BBB's rigorous standards for trust and integrity in business. 

Everlight Solar, a leading provider of sustainable solar energy solutions in the Midwest, is thrilled to announce that they have been honored with the prestigious Metro Area Better Business Bureau Spark Award in Minnesota. Shown above is their Brooklyn Park office.
Everlight Solar, a leading provider of sustainable solar energy solutions in the Midwest, is thrilled to announce that they have been honored with the prestigious Metro Area Better Business Bureau Spark Award in Minnesota. Shown above is their Savage office.
This award is given to business owners in Minnesota and North Dakota. To receive this award, companies must display the Better Business Bureau's standards for trust. These standards include building trust, advertising honestly, telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive, safeguarding privacy, and embodying integrity. In addition to these standards, the Better Business Bureau also bases its selections on how well a company exemplifies the "Three C's of Trust criteria": Character, Culture, and Community. To read more about this award, click here.

How Everlight Solar Gives Back
Not only does Everlight help people go solar, but they also participate in local cleanups, fundraisers, and other charitable events. They have partnered with charities like BrainPower in a BackPack to provide food to students in need. During the grand opening of their Brooklyn Park office, they partnered with Second Harvest Heartland to achieve a wildly successful food drive. Events like these keep Everlight Solar deeply rooted in the Minnesota communities.

Every year, Everlight Solar awards students $5,000 Clean Energy Scholarships. Everlight is thrilled to provide this scholarship to University of Minnesota students who focus their academics and future professional lives on clean, renewable energy and climate change.

Everlight Solar's dedication to these principles has earned them the BBB Spark Award, highlighting their commitment to ethical business practices and customer satisfaction.

To see a complete list of awards Everlight Solar has won, visit here.

About Everlight Solar
Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

