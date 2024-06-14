Everlight Solar Wins Comparably’s 2024 Best Career Growth Award

VERONA, Wis., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to announce that the company has been honored with Comparably's Best Company for Career Growth award. This recognition highlights Everlight Solar's commitment to fostering professional development and creating staff opportunities to excel.

Each year, Comparably evaluates data from numerous workplaces and organizations, bestowing awards based on insights from those who know their companies intimately – the employees themselves.

Each year, Comparably evaluates data from numerous workplaces and organizations, bestowing awards based on insights from those who know their companies intimately – the employees themselves. This award marks the seventeenth recognition Everlight Solar has earned from Comparably and the second time the company has received the Best Company for Career Growth award.

At Everlight Solar, career growth is seen as more than just climbing the corporate ladder. It's about nurturing talent, fostering professional development, and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive. One staff member remarked in an anonymous survey, "Everlight Solar genuinely invests in our career paths, offering resources and support that help us thrive both professionally and personally. It's a place where growth is encouraged and actively supported." This award is a testament to Everlight Solar's commitment to helping team members achieve their full potential.

The company's dedication to career growth is reflected in the various programs and initiatives offered. From comprehensive training sessions to mentorship programs, Everlight Solar's leadership team is devoted to equipping staff with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed. Also, Everlight hosts company and team-wide events for growth and development. The company prioritizes continuous learning, ensuring that staffs are always prepared for the next step in their careers.

Effective career growth at Everlight Solar also stems from a culture of transparency and open communication. The company actively seeks feedback from staff members, using their insights to refine career development programs and create new opportunities for advancement. Each week, Everlight prioritizes meetings between team leads and staff members to make sure their goals stay on track inside and outside of work! This proactive approach ensures that team members feel heard and valued, knowing that their career aspirations are supported every step of the way.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

