Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's 2024 Best Company Culture Award

News provided by

Everlight Solar

Dec 13, 2024, 20:09 ET

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to announce that it received Comparably's Best Company Culture Award for 2024, a testament to its commitment to creating an empowering and connected workplace. This recognition places Everlight Solar among the top company cultures nationwide, highlighting its focus on providing an environment where staff members feel valued, motivated, and supported.

Continue Reading
Everlight Solar staff members during team bonding activities
Everlight Solar staff members during team bonding activities

Everlight Solar is dedicated to creating a space where staff members can grow, thrive, and enjoy their work experience. Leadership and colleagues support one another's growth, encouraging team members to develop skills and confidently take on new challenges. "Everlight is like a family," shared one staff member. "Everyone is invested in each other's success and well-being, making work meaningful and enjoyable."

Beyond day-to-day responsibilities, Everlight Solar celebrates shared achievements and strengthens team bonds through various activities, from team-building events and collaborative projects to fun gatherings and game nights. This focus on a supportive, growth-oriented culture makes Everlight Solar a fulfilling workplace.

About Everlight Solar 
Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in its first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open job opportunities or about going solar for your home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's 2024 Best CEO Award

Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's 2024 Best CEO Award

Everlight Solar is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized by Comparably as having one of the Best CEOs of 2024. This prestigious honor...
Everlight Solar Earns 2024 Comparably Award for Best Work-Life Balance

Everlight Solar Earns 2024 Comparably Award for Best Work-Life Balance

Everlight Solar is excited to announce that the company has been honored with its 19th Comparably Award, this time for Best Work-Life Balance in 2024....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Green Technology

Green Technology

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics