Everlight Solar's Explosive Growth Continues Bringing More Clean-Energy Jobs to the Midwest

Putting down roots in Madison, Wisconsin, has proven a boon to growth as now thousands of customers in the area have chosen to go solar. "I knew solar was the future in Wisconsin when my family put down roots here, but I don't think anyone expected the solar industry to grow here so quickly," said Will Creech, the President and CEO of Everlight Solar. "Honestly, it has been amazing to watch."

The company's entrance into Wisconsin has led to a record number of home solar installations. The fast start fulfills Everlight Solar's vision to democratize home solar, making green energy accessible to every homeowner regardless of income level.

"Historically, solar was mostly a luxury only afforded to the rich," said Casey Creech, the Chief Revenue Officer of Everlight Solar. "Now that we have made it available to every homeowner with no out-of-pocket cost, the solar market is exploding with growth.

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar